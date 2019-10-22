Who said exes couldn’t be friends? Dean McDermott recently addressed the estranged relationship with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, after reuniting for their son’s 21st birthday celebration. While appearing on his podcast, Daddy Issues with Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, the Slasher star and his first wife opened up about how they reconciled their damaged relationship.

“We hadn’t talked in over three years,” the 52-year-old hunk, who is currently married to longtime wife Tori Spelling, said to Mary during the recent episode of his show. “We would get into this routine. She’d text me something or I’d text her and we’d get into this back and forth of just being nasty to each other. And then finally I go, ‘Okay I have had enough, I am blocking you.'”

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Mary, who welcomed her and Dean’s first and only child, son Jack, in October 1998, added her former hubby used to block her all the time. “Sometimes he thought he blocked me and he hadn’t, and sometimes he did,” she playfully quipped. “His blocking skills weren’t 100 percent, sometimes I got through.”

Dean explained that he and Mary’s relationship finally took a turn after the two coparents reunited at their son’s belated 21st birthday party in mid-October. “Our son Jack turned 21, so he came into town from San Francisco with some of his friends, and we went and had a lovely dinner,” Dean explained, adding that his ex-wife even made amends with his current lady. “Tori and Mary Jo were communicating about the party, and then the texts started to get friendly.”

Mary, who publicly revealed private details from her and Dean’s messy split in her 2009 book Divorce Sucks, even gushed that she and Tori, 46, are working on their relationship. “She didn’t block me,” the skincare founded explained. “She lets me text her.” Dean couldn’t even help but get a little sentimental because of the special moment.

“Through all this, it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier,” said the Chopped Canada host — who is also the dad of Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and 2-year-old Beau with Tori. “Cut to Friday night at the restaurant, Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori. Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began.”

Dean wasn’t kidding when he joked about his two wives’ budding relationship considering Mary took to social media to share the sweetest photo with the BH90210 star. “Epic Night with new friends @torispelling and family,” the beauty expert wrote alongside a super cute selfie of her and Tori on October 18. “Happy Birthday @thejackmonty. The queens have arrived.”

During her chat with the podcast host, Mary gushed about bringing their two separated families together. “We talked before, but this was a whole new level of love, I have to admit,” she said of Tori. “The first thing she said was, ‘I’ll sit beside you’ and she did. It was on, it was full game-on. Three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations. She was patting my hair a lot. She liked to pat my hair.”

We couldn’t be happier for Dean and his incredible family!