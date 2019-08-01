The highly anticipated premiere of the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival, BH90210, is quickly approaching, and cast member Ian Ziering is excited — so much so that he’s already begun dishing some details on their beloved characters, specifically Tori Spelling‘s. The 55-year-old revealed that although the original cast is returning, they will be playing exaggerated versions of their roles from the hit ’90s drama.

“We are playing ourselves after meeting at a fan panel. Tori, who, in the TV series, is a mother of six children and is broke, inspires everybody to get the show back on,” Ian, who portrays the role of Steve Sanders, shared with Us Weekly at San Diego Comic Con over the weekend of July 20th.

The Sharknado actor explained that Tori — who plays the role of Donna Martin — gets the gang back together after falling on hard times. “[Tori’s character] really needs this,” Ian continued. “So everyone has their reasons of why they don’t want to do it or why it shouldn’t be done, but Tori’s story is so compelling, it convinces everyone to do it.”

Along with Tori, Ian will be joined by original cast members Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green for the upcoming reboot. Ian revealed that on the set of BH90210, cast members referred to their characters as their initials, this way they weren’t talking about themselves in the third person.

However, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant dished that while they’re not portraying themselves, there are definite similarities between Ian and IZ. “I’m a very hard working, driven individual. IZ is an even greater entrepreneur than I am. He’s much more motivating and inspiring, and these are things that I try to be in my own personal life, but he takes it to the next level,” he explained.

“He doesn’t need to do this series. IZ’s very well off, lives in a beautiful home, he’s got everything he really needs — so we think,” Ian continued. “Therein lies the twist, the rub, the bump, if you will, that leads to some drama, and some comedy and hijinks ensues.”

BH90210 premieres on Fox on Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET. The reboot will run for six episodes.