The judges of Top Chef are all culinary experts with beautiful kitchens at home! Longtime host Padma Lakshmi and her costars Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons certainly know a thing or two about the most important appliances and cookware every chef needs.

Padma lives in New York City with her daughter, Krishna. Their apartment, located in downtown Manhattan, is a colorful oasis with so many incredible vintage finds. The Big Apple abode boasts rustic brick walls and all of the amenities a foodie could ever dream of. One thing that is particularly unique about Padma’s kitchen is her custom countertops.

“When I built this kitchen seven years ago or eight years ago, I built this counter to be different from all the other white marble,” the TV personality told her followers in an Instagram video in January 2021. “I wanted to be able to crack a coconut and not crack my counter on it.”

Another thing Padma loves about her cozy living space is that it’s conveniently located near some of her favorite markets, including Essex Market, Kalustyan’s, Indian grocery stores on Lexington Avenue and Patel Brothers. Before becoming Top Chef‘s host in 2006 for season 2, Padma worked as a model. Chef Katie Lee served as the host of the program in the show’s first season.

Like Padma, Katie also lives in a luxurious New York home with her husband, Ryan Biegel, and their daughter, Iris. The pair own both an apartment in Manhattan and a house in the Hamptons. The cookbook author announced that she and her hubby purchased a new NYC residence in June 2022.

“Honey, we’re home! Ryan and I have found our dream home in NYC,” she wrote on Instagram. “Construction has started (this is my third renovation in NYC, Lord help me), and so far, so good. I can’t wait for all the family memories to be made here … I’m already imagining where the Christmas tree will go, thinking about Iris having an after-school snack at the kitchen table, family dinners and all of us piling on the couch to watch movies on a Friday night. So much love right here already.”

Tom also owns multiple properties in New York. The restaurant owner primarily ​​lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Lori Silverbush, and their three sons, Mateo, Dante and Luka. The couple travels back and forth to their house in Long Island which they love to escape to in the warmer months.

