Top Chef head judge Tom Colicchio is known in the culinary world for being the best of the best. The celebrity chef lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Lori Silverbush, and their three sons, Mateo, Dante and Luka. Whenever they want to go for a relaxing getaway outside of the city, the family takes a trip to their gorgeous home on Long Island.

In the early ‘90s, Tom became a popular face in the New York City restaurant scene after opening up Grammercy Tavern in Manhattan. In 2001, he opened up his first Craft restaurant, just one of his many businesses all over the U.S. The New Jersey native joined Top Chef in its inaugural season in 2006. He became a fan favorite on the program thanks to his honest critiques and sense of humor.

Outside of his persona on television, Tom loves spending time at home and hosting virtual cooking classes for his social media followers. At his Long Island property, he utilizes fresh herbs and produce from his sprawling garden.

“All summer long, I’m cooking out of the garden. What’s amazing, too, is it hits a certain point and every day you go out there, there’s just new stuff,” he told The Express Magazine in June 2019. “I usually spend two hours a day out there. I’m harvesting every day because I’m cooking every day, and I also jar and can stuff. It can be hard to keep up with. I try to do the weeding once every three days or so. That’s the not-so-fun part of the job.”

Of course, one of the most important rooms in the house that Tom spends the most time in is the kitchen. The Emmy winner fully renovated the room to install a large kitchen island. In a November 2019 interview with Made In Presents, Tom explained that he loves to pile all of his produce from the garden onto the island and really wanted it to be the center of the room.

Another unique feature of the kitchen is the custom hanging rack that holds all of the cookbook author’s pots and pans. The rack was made out of wood that belonged to a barn that was on the property when the family first purchased it.

Keep scrolling to tour Tom’s Long Island home.