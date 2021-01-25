Courtesy of Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

Padma Lakshmi spends a lot of time in the kitchen. When she’s not starring on Bravo’s Top Chef, she’s cooking up meals in her New York City home with her daughter, Krishna. The celebrity chef’s kitchen isn’t the only appealing aspect of her Big Apple abode, though.

The Love, Loss, and What We Ate author has been residing in her luxurious apartment since the early 2010s. The residence is fitted with various bedrooms and bathrooms, a main living space, a stunning entryway, a formal dining area and more.

Because Padma is always creating new recipes, it’s no surprise her house is fitted with a top-of-the-line kitchen. The area features high-end appliances, endless space for storage, a large island and a bar top for eating. When Padma moved into her home, she made sure to include the most desirable amenities.

One of those luxuries includes her custom-made black countertops. “When I built this kitchen seven years ago or eight years ago, I built this counter to be different from all the other white marble,” she explained in an Instagram video in January 2021. “I wanted to be able to crack a coconut and not crack my counter on it.”

Padma dished the other reason she chose to install a section of black granite countertops. “This part of the kitchen is purely vegetarian,” she noted. “No eggs, no meat [or] no fish on this counter or in this sink or in this dishwasher. It’s so that my relatives who keep vegetarian for Hindi religious reasons don’t feel shy about eating in my house.”

In addition to showing off her kitchen, Padma has given plenty of other glimpses inside her enviable abode. In December 2020, she flaunted her gorgeous living room while decorating a tree for the holidays. “Christmas time with Little hands and now Divina,” she captioned a video with Krishna and their new rescue dog.

The passionate activist — who shares Krishna with off-and-on boyfriend Adam Dell — also offered a look inside her abode as she cuddled with their pup on a velvet green couch. “I’ve been meaning to get something off my chest,” she jokingly captioned the snap in December.

