‘Top Chef’ Host Padma Lakshmi Is Sizzling in Her Swimwear! See Her Best Bikini Photos So Far

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has been leading the Bravo program since 2006, captivating viewers with her culinary expertise and beauty. The India-born television personality loves sharing cooking videos on social media along with striking bikini photos.

Padma began her career as a model in her early 20s in Europe. Eventually, her success overseas led her to land the hosting role that would change her life. The Emmy nominee has been very open about her health and wellness routine which has become an important part of her life both when she’s filming and not filming Top Chef.

“I started going to Pilates a few years ago because my chiropractor recommended it for my back,” she told Women’s Health in July 2020. “Pilates changed my body. It made me strong in places I didn’t know I needed to be. I have a butt now that I didn’t have during my modeling career!”

The Tomatoes for Neela author also shared more about her diet and busy filming schedule in a November 2021 interview with Parade.

“When I’m finished filming Top Chef, I eat a mostly plant-based diet,” she explained. “I’ll eat chicken or fish a couple times a week, some eggs, but it’s a lot of lentils, beans and tofu. I was raised a vegetarian and didn’t start eating meat until high school, so my body has a hard time digesting meat.”

In her downtime, Padma enjoys spending time with her daughter, Krishna, who often joins her in the kitchen to prepare delicious dishes. The pair have the sweetest bond, one that has only gotten stronger over time. The Taste the Nation host is always gushing about her little one’s love for cooking.

“The other day she FaceTimed me to ask, ‘Mom, how hot does oil have to be to fry chicken?’ I was like, ‘What? That’s too dangerous!’” the doting mom told Parents in September 2020. “But she was adamant about doing it, so I walked her through the steps. … When I asked her how she knew how to do it, she said, ‘Mom, I’ve been watching you for years!’”

Krishna has also become her mom’s beach buddy! The mother-daughter duo love hitting the beach, soaking up the sun and sharing their sweet experiences on Instagram.

