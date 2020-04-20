Since Tom Brady couldn’t be with his mom and dad to celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary over the weekend, he shared a sweet throwback from a previous family gathering. The NFL star’s three kids looked so cute as they hung out with their grandparents and cousins in a moment rarely shared on social media.

“Happy anniversary, mom and dad!! 51 years of love and unconditional support! And so many beautiful grandkids to show for it!” Tom, 42, gushed alongside a photo of his parents, Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady, and their huge brood of grandchildren. “We ALL love you soooo [sic] much!!”

In the snapshot, the six-time Super Bowl champion’s kiddos, 12-year-old Jack, 10-year-old Ben and 7-year-old Vivian, can be seen smiling in the sea of grandkids. Tom’s eldest son posed behind his yummy piece of cake, while Ben stood in front of his grandpa and Vivi wrapped her arm around her cousin’s shoulder. So cute!

Besides jokingly teasing the proud dad for “breaking social distancing measures” amid the coronavirus pandemic, tons of other followers flooded his post with sweet messages. “Tom is such a family man,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “That’s love!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “What a nice family photo, Tom!”

Since the former New England Patriots star — who shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and his two youngest kids with wife Gisele Bündchen — has been cooped up in quarantine, he and his supermodel spouse, 39, have shared a handful of sweet family moments.

In early April, Gisele revealed how she and her children were keeping themselves entertained at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Devil Wears Prada alum posted the sweetest note son Ben wrote to those risking their lives on the front lines.

“This is a very hard time in the world right now. Everyone should stay calm,” read Ben’s letter via Instagram on April 6. “You are all working so hard and because of you, we are going to beat the coronavirus soon. Thank you for all the work you’ve done. You guys are like superheroes. Braver than Batman. Stronger than Superman. And faster than The Flash.”

The Lessons author — who tied the knot with Tom in 2009 — also uploaded the most heartwarming clip of Ben and Vivian singing “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars in late March.

“Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live HERE and NOW,” she wrote in the caption. “Around here, we are singing and sending good energy to all.”

Although Gisele and Tom are doing their best to keep their kiddos occupied, the legendary footballer dished he was missing his mini-me son Jack. The Tom vs Time star shared a super cute screenshot with the caption, “Missing my boy,” while FaceTimeing his little man on March 31.

We hope Tom and his family are hanging in there!

