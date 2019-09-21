So much love! Tim McGraw has always made it clear that he is crazy about his wife, Faith Hill — and he proved that again recently with a lovely message in honor of her birthday.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram on September, 21, to share a snap of his love who is turned 52. “Our center … She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls, she is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms,” the country singer wrote alongside a photo of Faith sitting outside. “I love her, I love her. I love her.”

There was nothing but love in the comments section as fans quickly reacted. “You seem like such an awesome husband! I am happy to see that they still exist. It gives me hope! Happy Bday Faith!” one person said. “You two make a great couple,” another added.

The happy pair tied the knot in 1996. They share three daughters — Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey 17. And while they are both are extremely successful and quite busy with their careers, they have still made it work over the years. “It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special,” the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer once told People. Faith added, “I watch him perform and still to this day I’m awed by it.”

“Funny, as we get older it’s less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home,” the blonde beauty confessed in the same interview. “Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While they’ve been together over 20 years, there have also been obstacles — at one point their relationship even looked bleak. “Faith fully believes it’s her job to look out for Tim,” an insider exclusively Closer Weekly. “There was a real possibility they weren’t going to make it.” But things turned out pretty incredible of course.

It is so great seeing how much love there is between Tim and Faith after more than two decades together.