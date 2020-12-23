Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, will do anything to see their daughters smile! The country couple shares their three kids, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, and even though they’re a little private when it comes to family, every now and then they’ll share a rare photo of their girls.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer and Faith started their family less than a year after tying the knot in 1996. Tim and the “This Kiss” songstress welcomed their eldest, Gracie, in 1997, followed by daughter Maggie in 1998. They completed their clan when their youngest, Audrey, arrived in 2001.

Tim and Faith’s kiddos didn’t accompany them on many Hollywood outings when they were growing up. Because the longtime lovebirds wanted to give their daughters as much normalcy as possible, they tried their best to raise Gracie, Maggie and Audrey out of the spotlight.

Now that the girls are young adults, however, Faith and Tim have given more glimpses inside their lives as parents than ever. Whether they’re on a fun vacation, celebrating birthdays or hanging out at home, the “It Matters to Me” singer and the country hunk adore making memories with their children.

In August 2020, Faith uploaded the cutest videos with her girls while celebrating the release of Tim’s latest album Here on Earth. The Grammy Award winner danced around the room with Gracie, Maggie and Audrey as they listened to his new hit tunes. “We are so proud of this man!” she captioned the heartwarming post.

Faith and Tim are filled with pride when it comes to their careers as country stars and their roles as parents, and they both know they couldn’t do it without each other by their side. While chatting with People in 2018, the couple opened up about the incredible lives they created.

“It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special,” Tim gushed, while Faith noted she’s “awed” by her hubby’s skills as a husband and parent. “[It’s] funny … as we get older, it’s less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see rare photos of Tim and Faith’s three daughters!