Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill‘s eldest daughter, Gracie, showed off her singing voice on social media. The country couple’s talented child belted out a beautiful rendition of “The Wizard and I” from Broadway‘s Wicked.

“I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there, but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day,” Gracie, 23, captioned her post via Instagram on Sunday, November 22. “This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times, honey!”

The brunette beauty uploaded the video in honor of “Show Tune Sunday.” Gracie, who was “requested many times” by her followers to sing the song from the hit play, revealed the character of Elphie is a “dream role” that she hopes to portray on stage one day.

“I got really excited with this one,” the pair’s kiddo sweetly added, “because this is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song TO DATE.”

Fans praised Gracie for her gorgeous singing voice in the comments section of her post. “You give me chills!!!” one user gushed, while another echoed, “Just wow. I bet your parents are beaming with pride.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Love this and look forward to hearing more!”

Gracie has shared tons of clips of her harmonizing on social media, but her famous father has also put her enviable talents on full display. In August 2019, the 53-year-old crooner posted two clips while singing in the car with his little girl.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“PIPES!!!!!! … dang, this girl can sing!” Tim marveled as he and his daughter sang along to “What Kind of Fool” by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip.”

The “Live Like You Were Dying” artist blew fans away by their father-daughter performance, but the Hollywood hunk’s longtime love, Faith, seemed the most impressed. “My loves,” the Blind Side actress, 53, adorably commented. “@barbrastreisand would be proud.”

Aside from singing, Tim and Faith — who tied the knot in 1996 and also share daughters Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18 — are so proud of Gracie for being the “sweetest” child. In honor of her 23rd birthday in May 2020, Tim praised Gracie for having the “kindest heart in the world.”

“So beautiful inside and out,” he wrote in his tribute at the time. “She’s always there for her friends, always there for her family and always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh. We love her so much.”

With a singing voice like Gracie’s, there’s no doubt she’ll be on Broadway in no time!