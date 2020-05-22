A valuable lesson! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s daughter Maggie McGraw credits her parents for teaching her how to be humble. The 21-year-old revealed why it’s important to help others in a new interview.

“I think I grew up with a mentality that it’s kind of an obligation for you if you have more than other people, to give back,” she told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 21, while talking about her charity work. “It’s always been instilled in my conscience, but I think this is probably the first time I’ve truly acted on it, like independently outside from, like, high school and volunteering.”

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Maggie has been helping to raise donations for Feed the Frontlines, a non-profit organization that buys meals from struggling restaurants and donates them to healthcare workers. “It’s a really great project,” Tim, 53, gushed about their work during a May 13 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m really proud of her.”

Maggie definitely gets her hard-working attitude from her parents. When the Stanford University alum turned 21 years old in August 2019, she got the best birthday shout-outs from the “I Need You” singer and the “Breathe” songstress. “This crazy girl is 21 years old today. Let’s get the party started!!!!!” Faith, 52, shared via Instagram next to a throwback video of her and her daughter singing in a car. “Taking it back three years ago … road trippin’ with the birthday girl. We love you, Maggie McGraw.”

Tim added, “Happy 21st to our Maggie May!!! Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you. All of your adventures and passion for life is infectious! Don’t ever stop being willing to learn. Your mother and I never tire of your eagerness. We are SO very fortunate to have you and your sisters in our lives!!! Let’s get out there and make some more memories! I love you! Dad.”

Aside from Maggie, the two singers are also proud parents to their 23-year-old daughter, Grace, and their 18-year-old daughter, Audrey. No doubt, Tim and Faith have instilled some important life lessons in all of their kids!