The ‘Voice’ Judges Are Loaded! Find Out the Net Worths of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and More

No amount of money can compare to the countless memories the Voice judges have made on the hit reality series, but the salary of being a coach is one of the best perks. Just look at Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, who continue to increase their net worths thanks to the show and, of course, other gigs.

The Voice panel is constantly changing, but currently, Blake and Kelly are joined by Nick Jonas and John Legend. The long-running series is on its 20th season, which premiered in March 2021.

Blake has been appearing on The Voice from the very first episode in 2011. The “God Gave Me You” crooner was cast alongside Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green for the series premiere. The Voice proved to be a quick success and since then, it’s remained on TV as one of the top reality shows.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen plenty of other coaches, including Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson. Latin superstar Shakira and rapper Usher also made appearances as judges on the show.

Aside from showcasing the incredible singing talents of hopeful up-and-coming stars, The Voice is also quite comedic as the coaches are known to joke around and pick on each other. Shortly before The Voice celebrated the 20th season anniversary earlier in March, Blake teased Kelly, calling the songstress “a rookie compared” to him.

“Blake wins a season and all of a sudden he’s feeling like he’s king again,” Kelly jokingly fired back. “But Nick keeps calling him out.” The “Chainsaw” singer then chimed in, calling Blake a “big, big bully.” Nick added, “He won the last season I was on and I didn’t, and it rubbed me the wrong way.”

Though Nick noted he’s “not against Blake,” John hilariously cut in, revealing he’s “totally going against” the longtime judge. “I think you should go with John!” the “All of Me” singer quipped. In response, Blake called his fellow coaches “desperate” for ganging up on him. “It makes me happy to see the other coaches team up against me, I think it’s cute,” he dished. “All three of them have to get together to try and beat little ol’ me.”

Whether or not they’re pulling each other’s arms, though, Blake couldn’t be happier with his spot on the Emmy-winning program. “It’s unbelievable that the talent level just keeps getting better, 20 seasons now of being a coach on this show and I still love my job,” he gushed.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out the net worths of all the judges through the years!