Now that Drew and Jonathan Scott — better known as The Property Brothers — have renovated the classic home from The Brady Bunch, they now have their eyes on another iconic residence from quite the well known television show: The Golden Girls.

The twin brothers, both 41, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed that they may want to bring another sitcom home to life. “We’re thinking next, Golden Girls house,” Jonathan gushed to the host, 37, who of course was all about the idea. “I want them to remake Golden Girls!” the American Idol alum yelled.

Touchstone Tv/Whitt-Thomas-Harris Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I will play Blanche!” Drew chimed in. Jonathan then touched on the difficult task it was to recreate the property to make it look like it was from yesteryear.

“Most people didn’t realize, when you saw on ‘The Brady Bunch’ the exterior, that was just shot for the exterior but the whole set was actually in a studio so nothing matched,” Jonathan told explained on the daytime talk show. “It was a 2-story set that was supposed to be in a split-level home. So HGTV bought the actual house instead of developers who were going to flatten it, and we renovated it to be the real space.”

For now, people are still head over heels at the job that the siblings — along with other notable HGTV faces — did to recreate the Brady home. After the network paid $3.5 million to buy the house from the owners, they went the extra mile and reunited the Brady kids: Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen. “It was amazing,” Drew said of having the original stars under the same roof they were once all in. “The emotions in the end when all the Bradys came back through the house, emotions were on high.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Even Maureen, who played Marcia Brady, couldn’t believe she was back with her old pals. “Very surreal. Very surreal,” the 63-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly — calling it an “out-of-body experience.”

“Everyone lives in different parts of the country and everyone was working on different parts of the room or in different rooms, so we weren’t together constantly at all,” Maureen continued. “I have seen some of the cast throughout the years — at weddings or at dinners. I had gone to Utah and was hanging out with Michael Lookinland’s family. I mean I think the last time I had seen anyone before this was possibly at Chris Knight’s wedding that was here in California but it had been, I think at least 15 years since we had all been together on camera.”

Now that we know how many emotions arose from the Brady renovation, we hope it’s the same impact if the Golden Girls house gets the HGTV treatment!