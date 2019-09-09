Our prayers were answered when HGTV decided to reunite the surviving The Brady Bunch cast to film their new show A Very Brady Renovation. While going down memory lane, Maureen McCormick — who’s known for playing Marcia Brady — admits it was “surreal” for them to share the screen again.

“Very surreal. Very surreal,” Maureen, 63, exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly — calling it an “out-of-body experience.”

The show took less than a year to film and, even though Maureen had a great time catching up with Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen, the actress noted that they weren’t always filming the show as a unit.

Abc/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Everyone lives in different parts of the country and everyone was working on different parts of the room or in different rooms, so we weren’t together constantly at all,” she explained. “I have seen some of the cast throughout the years — at weddings or at dinners. I had gone to Utah and was hanging out with Michael Lookinland’s family. I mean I think the last time I had seen anyone before this was possibly at Chris Knight’s wedding that was here in California but it had been, I think at least 15 years since we had all been together on camera.”

Even though Maureen had a great time meeting up with most of her costars again, she admits she still misses her late friend Florence Henderson who played Carol Brady on the show.

Shutterstock

“The biggest life lessons I have learned, came from Florence, and that was, being able to find joy like in a big way,” she said to Closer in a separate interview. “I mean, I spent a lot of time with her before she passed away. And I truly believe she taught me so much about finding joy and I feel such joy again in my life.”

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait for A Very Brady Renovation to premiere on HGTV on Monday, September 9!

