When you spend everyday on set like Maureen McCormick did on The Brady Bunch, you’re bound to form strong bonds — and the longtime actress reveals she did just that with costar Ann B. Davis.

The 63-year-old — who portrayed Marcia Brady on the sitcom from 1969 to 1974, and who will be seen on the HGTV special A Very Brady Renovation September 9th — recently spoke out about her friendship with the late actress. “Gosh, we were so close,” Maureen exclusively told Closer Weekly. “We used to fly to Texas and we would hang out and go out to dinner and we really spent a lot of time together — you know years after the show, and just admire her.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also mentioned her other costar, Florence Henderson, who played her mom, Carol Brady, on the show. “Florence of course, we got very very close, and spent really amazing moments together at the end,” she recalled. “I’m really grateful because they all taught me a lot and they’ll always be with me.”

This is not the first time that the Here’s the Story author has opened up about her TV mom — she once revealed what was one of the most important things she learned from Florence, who passed away in 2016. “The biggest life lessons I have learned, came from Florence, and that was, being able to find joy like in a big way,” Maureen exclusively told Closer Weekly while at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala on July 27.

“I mean, I spent a lot of time with her before she passed away. And I truly believe she taught me so much about finding joy and I feel such joy again in my life,” Maureen continued. “You know, I’ve gone through so many different things in my life, but, yeah, pretty amazing.”

While on the classic show, Maureen also shared the set with costars Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady) Eve Plumb (Jan Brady), Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) and Robert Reed (Mike Brady).

