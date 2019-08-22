Even though it has been 50 years since the first episode of The Brady Bunch aired on television, the cast member still remember one another — and Maureen McCormick recalls sweet memories of late costar Robert Reed.

The actress portrayed Marcia Brady on the iconic sitcom from 1969 to 1974, while Robert played her father, Mike Brady — and while the duo were family on screen, the same can be said for off. “I have a real love for gardening and gardens and being outdoors and Bob had a beautiful place in Pasadena and the most beautiful rose gardens,” the 63-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly. “It’s funny because my backyard is filled with roses now and I always think of him and there was one rose that had been at the Brady House when we first got there — it was taken out of the ground and put in a really special place, just right outside the family room to celebrate Bob which was so special.”

This isn’t the first time that the Dancing With the Stars alum has touched on her costars — she recently opened up about Florence Henderson (who played her mom Carol Brady) and revealed something important that she taught her.

“The biggest life lessons I have learned, came from Florence, and that was, being able to find joy like in a big way,” Maureen exclusively told Closer Weekly while at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala on July 27. “I mean, I spent a lot of time with her before she passed away. And I truly believe she taught me so much about finding joy and I feel such joy again in my life. You know, I’ve gone through so many different things in my life, but, yeah, pretty amazing.”

The Brady Bunch kids — which also includes Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady) Eve Plumb (Jan Brady), and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) — will soon reunite and return to their classic TV home in A Very Brady Renovation, which premieres September 9th on HGTV. We can’t wait see them interact again after all these years!

