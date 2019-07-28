It has been 45 years since the final episode of The Brady Bunch aired, but the cast still remains quite close — and Maureen McCormick even remembers a notable life lesson that her costar, the late Florence Henderson, taught her.

“The biggest life lessons I have learned, came from Florence, and that was, being able to find joy like in a big way,” the 62-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly while at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala on Saturday, July 27. “I mean, I spent a lot of time with her before she passed away. And I truly believe she taught me so much about finding joy and I feel such joy again in my life. You know, I’ve gone through so many different things in my life, but, yeah, pretty amazing.”

The actress played Marcia Brady on the iconic sitcom, while Florence played her mom, Carol. The Dancing With the Stars alum passed away in 2016 at the age of 82.

Maureen also revealed another lesson she’s taken in over the years, saying, “Be around positive, good people that lift you up, that don’t tear you down, but just want to nurture you and you want to nurture them and you all work together. You know, I think that’s really important.”

“Inclusion for everyone to me is a huge life lesson,” she added. “And one thing my father always told me was to find the love and to look for the love in each and every human being. And I think that’s really important.”

On Thursday, July 25, the original cast of the program reunited for the first time since 2002’s TV movie The Brady Bunch in the White House — all thanks to HGTV‘s four-part series titled A Very Brady Renovation. Aside from Maureen, costars Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady) Eve Plumb (Jan Brady), and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) all met up again for the special event. Incredible!

The house that the cast renovated in their upcoming show was the one used for exterior shots in the original sitcom.

It is so wonderful seeing how impactful these people have been in each other’s lives.

