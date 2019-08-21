As we approach September, we’re getting closer to not only the actual 50th anniversary of The Brady Bunch, but the reality show that is bringing Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen back together again: A Very Brady Renovation.

Needless to say, HGTV, or more accurately its parent company Discovery, is obviously in a mood to celebrate as they’ve gotten a number of their networks to create a series of unique promos to hype the Bradys. What this means is that TLC’s features Theresa Caputo, star of Long Island Medium, wearing a Florence Henderson-like hairdo for a spot titled “Long Island Medium Brady.”

Duff and Valerie Bertinelli of Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, are featured in a spot titled “Kids Baking Brady,” which has them singing the praises of a porkchops-and-applesauce cake. For any Brady fan worth their astroturf, this is, of course, a reference to the episode in which Peter, trying to be a detective along the lines of Humphrey Bogart‘s film roles, asks Alice what’s for dinner and repeats beloved housekeeper’s words, “Porkchops and applesauce” (in a pretty bad Bogart impersonation).

Then there’s “A Very Kindred Brady,” which features Kindred Spirits hosts Amy Bruni and Adam Berry on the hunt for a very special prize in the form of a treasure chest filled with some decidedly ’70s “treasures.”

Then Josh Gates, host of Expedition Unknown, is obviously on the hunt for something very special, and he finds it in a cave of sorts. Next thing we know, he’s decked out in ’70s clothing and a curly-haired wig.

And, hey, this can’t end without a bit of a tribute coming from their true crime network, ID, as Candice DeLong, host of that network’s Deadly Women, delivers an oration in offering up her oh-so-serious-voice as she speaks the opening verse of The Brady Bunch theme. You’ve never heard it like this before!

Did those promos get you psyched? Are you a lifelong Brady fan or a newbie to the franchise? Whichever it may be, A Very Brady Renovation comes to HGTV on September 9.