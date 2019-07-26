Here’s the story … of a TV show cast named The Brady Bunch who officially reunited after 15 years! The beloved Brady 6 are back on our TV screens — the first time since the 2002 TV movie The Brady Bunch in the White House — and better than ever thanks to HGTV‘s four-part series titled A Very Brady Renovation.

The iconic sitcom alums — Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Maureen McCormick (Marcia Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Eve Plumb (Jan Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady) and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) — stepped out together at the TCA press tour for the upcoming show in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 25.

The renovation show came to life after the actual house used for exterior shots on The Brady Bunch went up for sale in early 2018. HGTV ended up buying the home and got the blended family of six kids back together.

The show will follow “a ‘70s-inspired rehab” of the beloved home that the family lived in throughout the ABC series that first aired in 1969.

A Very Brady Renovation premieres September 9 on HGTV.

To learn all about the upcoming show, scroll down through the gallery to find out details and see cast pics!