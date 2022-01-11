Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa’s life was forever changed when he met his future wife, Heather Rae Young, for the first time on July 4, 2019. The pair began dating shortly after and got married in a beautiful ceremony in Santa Barbara in October 2021. After renovating and moving into their dream home in Newport Beach, California, the couple seem to be happier than ever.

Tarek and Heather had an instant connection just a few days after they met. The HGTV personality and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, share two children together: Taylor and Brayden. Tarek revealed in an August 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight that the Selling Sunset star had already met his children. Their relationship continued to blossom even more after she started to bond with the kids.

“I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating, she moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family,” the real estate investor said in a January 2021 Instagram post.

In September 2019, Tarek gifted the blonde beauty with a white Ferrari convertible for her 32nd birthday. She showed off her new ride in her Instagram stories after taking a special birthday boat trip.

“We both share a love of sports cars and on our first date, I asked her what her dream car would be. She told me that she has always dreamed of a white Ferrari convertible,” Tarek told People about the gift at the time.

On July 25, 2020, the Flip or Flop star proposed to the former Playboy playmate during a trip to Catalina Island. He shared the reason he knew Heather was The One with People in July 2020.

“We were sitting on the boat one day and I looked over and she had Taylor in one arm and Brayden in the other arm and they’re all three cuddling,” the California native gushed. “That was the moment I knew I had to make her my wife and bring her into the family.”

After tying the not, Heather shared that the couple were embarking on an IVF journey in the hopes of expanding their family. On January 5, 2022, the real estate agent told her followers that she was starting injections to prepare herself for the process of freezing her eggs. She has been very open about wanting children with her new husband, something she hopes will inspire other women.

“Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women’s experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys,” Heather wrote in a December 2021 Instagram post. “This is something I think can be really empowering. I want to be strong for other women out there and help guide them through this because it’s a subject that’s not talked about enough.”

Scroll to see Tarek and Heather’s cutest photos together.