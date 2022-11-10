Magnolia Network star Tamara Day is a whiz when it comes to buying and renovating homes across the U.S. The Bargain Mansions host has a true passion for making other people’s dreams come true and utilizing her eye for design. She also has a love for traveling and spending time outdoors where she flaunts her gorgeous bikini looks!

Tamara started off her career on DIY Network and HGTV hosting her hit series in 2017. With a little help from her father, Ward, and her incredible team, the mom of four began restoring historic homes in Kansas City. Her family has been a huge help in assisting her and tackling some of the projects around each property she works on.

“My family is my pride and joy; the reason I do everything I do and the biggest supporters behind this dream!” she gushed on her official website. “My favorite part of making the show is when my husband, Bill, and my four kids — Henry, Bobby, Thomas and Nora — get to be involved.”

Tamara made the move to Magnolia Network ahead of the premiere of the fourth season of Bargain Mansions. The series is just one of the many hits on the channel launched by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“I feel very blessed and grateful that Magnolia wanted us to continue and that they really want to put us on their network,” Tamara told The Kansas City Star in August 2022. “I feel like it’s been such a great transition.”

Fans that can’t get enough of the TV personality’s home improvement expertise love tuning in to her Instagram to catch all of her best design tips and tricks. Tamara enjoys sharing clips of her latest home renovation masterpieces as well as photos hanging out with her loved ones. The designer loves going on hikes with her kids, taking trips to the beach with her pals, spending time out in the garden and carrying on summer traditions.

“This weekend was our annual cousin trip that we go on with my sister-in-law and nephew. We always love to take the kids to see animals,” she captioned a photo in a colorful swimsuit in September 2021. “Last year we went to an Airbnb farm and this year went to Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Wichita. It was incredible. It’s not enormous, so the kids didn’t get too tired, and there was a great splash pad they cooled off in!”

