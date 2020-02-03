Creed actor Sylvester Stallone has one beautiful family, and one thing he loves to do with his kids is grab dinner with them. The 73-year-old star was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with two of his daughters — Sophia Rose Stallone, 23, and Sistine Stallone, 21 — on Saturday, February 1.

The trio went to Madeo in Beverly Hills, California, and they stayed there for a few hours before heading out. Sadly, Sylvester’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, missed out on all the fun, but she recently had a dinner date with her beau at L.A. hotspot Craig’s on Tuesday, January 28.

The parents share Sophia and Sistine together and their 17-year-old daughter, Scarlet Stallone. Sylvester is also a proud dad to his 41-year-old son, Seargeoh Stallone, and his son Sage Stallone, who died in July 2012 from atherosclerosis at age 36, with ex Sasha Czack.

“When a parent loses a child there is no greater pain,” the Rocky star said at the time of Sage’s death, according to CNN. “Therefore I am imploring people to respect my wonderfully talented son’s memory and feel compassion for his loving mother, Sasha, because this agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives.”

“Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son’s memory and soul left in peace,” he continued.

Thankfully for Sylvester, his family helped him though that tough time in his life. He opened up about the happiness he feels with Jennifer in a 2010 interview with The Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve never had more fun. I learned that from my wife … It took me 19 years to realize she’s always right,” he gushed. “I realized that women have a knack, at least Jennifer, for making incredibly erudite, wise, smart decisions. I always leap without looking.”

We’re glad Sylvester found Jennifer and they have built a wonderful life together.

