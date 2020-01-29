Lovebirds! Sylvester Stallone is crazy about his wife, Jennifer Flavin, so it no surprise that the pair was recently spotted having a wonderful date night out in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, January 28, the famous couple took some time to head out to Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. The duo acknowledged the cameras going off, as they quickly stepped into their ride. The actor, 73, and his love, 51, tied the knot in 1997. They have three daughters — Sophia, 23; Sistine, 21; and Scarlet, 17. The Oscar winner also has two other kids — late son Sage, and Seargeoh, 41 — from his first marriage to Sasha Czack.

Sage passed away at in 2012 at the age of 36 of atherosclerosis, which was brought on by a heart attack. “When a parent loses a child there is no greater pain,” Sylvester said at the time, according to CNN. “Therefore I am imploring people to respect my wonderfully talented son’s memory and feel compassion for his loving mother, Sasha, because this agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son’s memory and soul left in peace.”

However, while there has been ups and downs in his life, it certainly seems like the Rocky star is quite happy where he is today, especially alongside his longtime wife. “I’ve never had more fun. I learned that from my wife … It took me 19 years to realize she’s always right,” the A-lister told The Daily Telegraph back in 2010. “I realized that women have a knack, at least Jennifer, for making incredibly erudite, wise, smart decisions. I always leap without looking.”

This also is not the first time that Sylvester and Jennifer have been seen hanging out with each other — just last month the two were seen having a romantic date at the Jolie Bistro in Bel-Air. It always great to see this pair!

Scroll on down to see Sylvester and Jennifer having a lovely night.