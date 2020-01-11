He is one of the most successful actors of all time, but Sylvester Stallone hasn’t been alone in his incredible journey — his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has been by his side for over 30 years of it.

Upon meeting in 1988, Sylvester, 73, was already well known and had established himself as an action hero legend. While Jennifer, now 51, was just starting off her career as a model. But of course, they hit it off and ended up tying the knot in 1997. And all these years later not only is the famous pair still happily married, but the A-lister has realized a couple of things along the way.

“I’ve never had more fun. I learned that from my wife … It took me 19 years to realize she’s always right,” the Rocky star told The Daily Telegraph back in 2010. “I realized that women have a knack, at least Jennifer, for making incredibly erudite, wise, smart decisions. I always leap without looking.” Aww. But who exactly is Sylvester’s partner in crime?

Who is Jennifer Flavin?

Jennifer was born in August 14, 1968, in Los Angeles California, to Shirley Mae and Donald Hugh. She has six siblings — brothers Mitch, Shannon, Tom and Pat, and sisters Julie and Tricia.

What does she do?

She is a former model, but today she focuses on being an entrepreneur and a business owner. She co-owns a company titled Serious Skin Care, which is all about selling beauty products and treatments via the home shopping network, ShopHQ.

Does she have kids?

Jennifer shares three daughters — Sophia, 23; Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17 — with Sylvester.

She has appeared in a Rocky film

Way back in 1990, Jennifer played the role of “Delivery girl” in Rocky V alongside Sly. However, this installment is arguably the least memorable of the franchise unfortunately.

Jennifer has showed up on red carpet events

Jennifer is always supporting her man, as she has appeared numerous times at events next to her love. Most recently, she and Sylvester were side-by-side at the premiere of DAZN’s One Night: Joshua VS. Ruiz, a documentary produced by Sylvester.

One big social media following

While Sylvester is one of the most notable faces in the world, Jennifer has her own fans on Instagram, where she sports over 300K followers.

It is clear that Jennifer is a huge part of Sly’s life!