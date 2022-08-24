It’s over. Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Stallone (née Flavin) have split, as Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester on August 19, Closer can exclusively confirm. The couple is calling it quits after 25 years of marriage.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Sylvester said in a statement via his rep.

Jennifer, 54, filed paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida. She cited the reason for their split as “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by Closer. She is seeking to restore her name to Jennifer Lee Flavin. She is asking that certain assets and liabilities that they’ve accumulated during the course of their 25-year marriage be “equitably distributed.”

In the docs, Jennifer claimed “the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” The paperwork suggested that “the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings.”

Jennifer is also asking for “exclusive use and occupancy of the Marital Residence during the pendency of these proceedings,” and stated that “pending discovery and in an effort to amicably resolve this dissolution of marriage action, the Wife is 4 intentionally not joining the business entities and/or corporations at this time but reserves her right to do so in the future.”

The filing comes just five days before Sylvester, 76, sparked breakup rumors. On Tuesday, August 23, Sly was spotted getting a tattoo of a bullmastiff, which was a coverup of the tattoo he previous had of Jennifer’s face on the top of his right arm.

The Creed star is currently in Oklahoma City filming the upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King, where he decided to stop by local tattoo artist Zach Perez‘s shop for his new ink, according to photos captured by the Daily Mail. In a since-deleted Instagram photo, the artist showed off his work — a portrait of Butkus, the dog from Sly’s legendary Rocky movies, over his Jennifer’s face.

“Greatest day in my tattoo career!!” Zach wrote in his since-deleted Instagram post on August 16. “Thank you for trusting me with your tattoo today @officialslystallone.”

Courtesy of Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

As of August 14, the original tattoo of Jennifer’s face could be seen on The Expendables star’s upper arm in a selfie Sly posted to his official Instagram page. The previous design featured a portrait of the model’s face surrounded by designs of greenery and flowers.

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,” Sylvester’s rep said in a statement addressing the tattoo coverup. “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Jennifer also posted a cryptic hint about the status of her marriage to Sly as well. On August 10, Jennifer — who does not follow her estranged husband on Instagram — shared a picture of her and her three children that she shares with the Rambo star. “These girls are my priority [red heart emoji] nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever [white heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] #truth #family #forever,” she captioned the photo via Instagram.

Sly and Jennifer met in 1988. At the time, the New York City native was already a mega Hollywood icon after starring in the films Rocky and First Blood. He had been married twice and divorced twice to second wife Brigitte Nielsen (1985-1987) and first wife Sasha Czack (1974-1985). He was also already father to two sons, Sage and Seargeoh, from his first marriage.

The couple dated off and on since their first encounter and welcomed their first child, daughter Sophia Rose Stallone, in 1996. Sly and Jennifer tied the knot the following year. In 1998, they welcomed their second child, daughter Sistine Rose Stallone. Their third child, Scarlet Rose Stallone, was born in 2002.

Sylvester and Jennifer celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May, and at the time, there were no signs that there could be trouble in paradise as he shared a sweet tribute to his wife via Instagram. “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25!” Sly captioned a series of photos of him with Jennifer over the years. “Thank you sweetheart!”