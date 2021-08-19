Sylvester Stallone is looking to make a pretty penny on his longtime Beverly Hills mega-mansion. The Rocky legend relisted his sprawling home for $85 million in August 2021. Along with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters, Sylvester has resided in the beautiful abode since the late 1990s.

$85 million may sound like a huge asking price, but the Hollywood icon actually listed the residence for much more when he initially put it on the market earlier this year. Per Daily Mail, Sly was trying to sell the residence, which is located in the exclusive North Beverly Park neighborhood, for $110 million in January.

Hopefully, Sly and Jennifer will have some takers as the massive estate seems like a great place to live. Sitting on a total of three-and-a-half acres, the Rambo star’s pad boasts 21,000 square feet and comes with a total of eight bedrooms, as well as nine full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

In addition to their multiple luxurious living areas and fancy dining rooms, Sly and Jennifer’s abode is fitted with amenities like a full chef’s kitchen, a bar and cigar room, a movie theater, an art studio and a private gym. The outdoors, which offers gorgeous views of famous Rodeo Drive and downtown Los Angeles, is just as eye-catching.

In the backyard, the longtime lovebirds — who wed in 1997 and share their girls, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet — have their very own infinity pool with a spa, as well as a huge patio area where they can relax and spend some quality time. If the Expendables alum is in the mood for a little fun, he can head over to his putting green or work on his luxury vehicles in his eight-car garage.

Sly’s relisting of his California compound comes more than seven months after he purchased a new home in Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2020. The Golden Globe winner put down roots in the Sunshine State, buying a 13,241-square-foot property for $35.375M, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

The Palm Beach pad is a little smaller than his current home in California, sitting on a total of one-and-a-half acres, but it features seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Talk about living a life of luxury!

While we wait to see if Sylvester gets any takers on his Beverly Hills mansion, scroll through the gallery below to take a tour inside.