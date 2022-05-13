Stevie Wonder Is a Father of 9! See Rare Photos of the Singer With His Kids Over the Years

On top of making his mark in the music industry with his innovations in the R&B genre, Stevie Wonder is a father of nine kids. The “Superstition” singer has stepped out for rare appearances with his children over the years, some of whom are also entertainers.

Stevie first became a dad in 1975 when his eldest daughter, Aisha Morris, was born. At the time, he was dating Yolanda Simmons. The former couple also welcomed son Keita Morris in 1977. The Grammy winner welcomed son Mumtaz Morris with Melody McCulley in 1983, and daughter Sophia Morris and son Kwame Morris in the ‘80s.

Stevie married fashion designer Kai Millard Morris in 2001. They welcomed two sons, Kailand Morris and Mandla Morris, before their divorce in 2012. In 2014, he became a dad once more with his third wife, Tomeeka Bracy, when daughter Nia Morris was born. The couple also share another child together, whose name is not known to the public.

Before Nia’s birth, Stevie appeared on The View to debunk rumors that he and Tomeeka were expecting triplets.

“I got, how many, 22 kids?” he joked. “It’s not true. The truth is we’re going to have a wonderful daughter, born in December, [and her] name is going to be Nia, which [means] purpose.”

The proud dad has gotten to watch all of his kids grow up and find their own career paths, some in Hollywood. Aisha is a talented singer just like her father. She has appeared with him on tour numerous times in the past and provided background vocals on his songs. The father-daughter duo performed together on the track “How Will I Know” which earned them both Grammy nominations.

Kailand is also a performer, drummer and model. He started his own fashion label called House of KOM in 2020. The young talent was inspired by his parents at an early age to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

“Being who my parents are had a huge input for me as to why I do what I do and having such an interest in the field of art as a whole — not just fashion design and not just music,” he told Glass Magazine in February 2021. “At a young age, I was influenced by some of the stuff my dad and my mom did, like the performing and the fashion shows. So, I really started to soak in as much as I could.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Stevie and his children over the years.