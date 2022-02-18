Motown founder Berry Gordy found a multitude of success writing and producing major hits with artists like Michael Jackson and Smokey Robinson. His eight children are just as talented as their famous father. Some of them have gone on to establish careers in the entertainment world too.

Berry, born in 1929, was a professional boxer before he served overseas in the Korean War in the early ‘50s. Upon returning to the U.S., the musician met and married his first wife, Thelma Coleman, in 1953. Though the details surrounding their marriage have been kept rather private, the pair did welcome three children together: Hazel Joy Gordy, Berry Gordy IV and Terry James Gordy. They divorced in 1959, just as Berry founded Tamla Records, which later became known as the iconic label Motown.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee married his second wife, Raynoma Singleton, in 1960. She became a huge part of Motown, helping assist with publishing operations and putting together a group of background vocalists. Together, they welcomed one son, Kerry Gordy. The couple called it quits in 1984. The R&B artist died in 2016 after losing her battle with brain cancer.

During his marriage to Raynoma, in 1964, he welcomed son Kennedy William Gordy with Margaret Norton. Berry also welcomed daughter Sherry Gordy with Jeana Jackson in the early ‘60s. In 1961, Berry signed Diana Ross and The Supremes to Motown. Their friendship ended up blossoming into a romance down the line. He later welcomed a child with the Grammy winner, daughter Rhonda Ross, in 1971.

“I wanted to make her the biggest star in the world. She believed in me and I believed in her. Together we made magic,” he told Billboard in June 2017 about his relationship with Diana.

Berry’s youngest child, Stefan Kendal Gordy, better known as Redfoo, was born in 1975. His mother is producer Nancy Leiviska. Berry did not welcome any children with his third wife, Grace Eaton, who he married in 1990. The pair were married until 1993. He has since been dedicated to spending time with his children and grandchildren and taken a step back from his music career.

Keep scrolling to meet Berry’s eight kids.