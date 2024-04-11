Steve Martin married his wife, Anne Stringfield, in 2007, and they’ve stepped out together a few times in public over the years.

Steve and Anne first met in the mid-2000s when she was working at The New Yorker and was assigned to fact-check an article he had written about comedy. They talked on the phone for a year before meeting in person for the first time. The rest was history!

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2012. “My life is completely backwards. I worked very hard early on, and then have a happy marriage and a fantastic child at this age. And I love it,” Steve gushed in his 2024 Apple TV+ documentary.