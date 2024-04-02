Steve Martin on Raising His Daughter Out of the Spotlight

Steve Martin went from feeling “removed” from the world to being a doting father of an adorable daughter. The Only Murders in the Building actor opened up about becoming a family man later in life in his new Apple TV+ documentary, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces.

“Well, family was not a goal for me. I wasn’t shown that it was something fantastic. Not sure if I’m phrasing it correctly because it’s such a common thing for most people, but it just wasn’t for me,” Steve, 78, admitted.

He was married to his first wife, Victoria Tennant, from 1986 to 1994. They costarred in both All of Me and L.A. Story before their split.

“When I married Victoria Tennant, I liked her a lot,” he shared. “She was very funny, very amusing, smart and English. It was a relationship that just kind of defaulted into a romance. And also a part of it was I guess I should get married, which is not a good reason. There’s just no way to force it.”

Steve admitted that his busy schedule led him to have doubts about whether or not his marriage would last.

“Going away and living in a hotel for three months [for a movie], it’s almost like a bachelor life. You can’t really conduct a marriage in a hotel room,” he said. “I always felt like, with romantic relationships, something was just about to go wrong.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Steve admitted that he “felt lost” during his divorce. In 2007, he married his second wife, Anne Stringfield, and his life personal life took a turn for the better. They welcomed their only child together, a daughter, in 2012 when Steve was 67.

“The first time I saw true love in my life was after the baby was born,” the Emmy winner recalled. “I looked over at Anne, and she’s holding the baby. And she’s looking into her face, and there’s no one else on the planet.”

Since his daughter’s birth, Steve has opted to keep most details about his role as a father pretty private, including his child’s full name. She was not seen in the documentary in order to maintain her privacy, nor has she been photographed out with her parents lately.

“I hate it. There’s too much joy in the family life to compromise it in any way,” Steve concluded. “I think people understand you don’t want to show your kids on camera.”