Only Murders in the Building actor Steve Martin has dominated all areas of the entertainment space for more than 50 years. His acting chops, singing voice and comedic skills have led him to become one of the most well-respected actors in Hollywood with a whopping net worth to show for it. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Steve Martin’s Net Worth?

Steve has an estimated net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After beginning his career in the ‘60s as a writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, the Texas native went on to become a popular late-night standup comic. He released multiple comedy albums in the ‘70s, earning him five Grammy Awards.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

The Tony nominee starred in classics like Parenthood, All of Me, Father of the Bride, The Pink Panther and Cheaper by the Dozen. Steve has made several appearances on Saturday Night Live since 1976. He struck up a lasting friendship with comedy veteran Martin Short after meeting backstage at The New Show, a 1984 sketch comedy series produced by Lorne Michaels.

The famous pair ended up starring together in Three Amigos! in 1986 and later in Father of the Bride and its sequel. Beginning in 2015, the duo began traveling the globe for a series of comedy tours. Steve and Martin have always shared sweet sentiments about working together as well as maintaining a friendship in Hollywood.

​​“Steve’s best quality is who he is as a man,” Martin told People in December 2019. “He’s very moral, he’s very loyal, very, very ethical. And this is beyond all that talent. You can be working with the most talented, funniest human being in the world, but if you don’t have those other things, you don’t really want to tour with someone.”

In 2021, the longtime friends teamed up with Selena Gomez to executive produce and star in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. The series earned Steve and Martin Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in addition to Steve’s other nomination for writing.

While Steve’s career has earned him global success, inspired countless other comedians and brought in millions at the box office, the Hollywood icon hinted that the comedy-drama series would be his last project.

​​“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

Steve is dedicated to spending time with his wife, Anne Stringfield, and their daughter, Mary.

“I have a family life that’s really fun,” he shared at the time. “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”