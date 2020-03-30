There’s no doubt about it. Steve Irwin would have loved to have been there for his daughter’s wedding. A few days after Bindi Irwin got married to Chandler Powell, her mom, Terri Irwin, took to Twitter to reveal what the late crocodile hunter would have worn to his daughter’s nuptials.

“Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Steve holding their son, Robert Irwin. “I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi and Chandler’s wedding, too. I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much.”

Shutterstock

On Wednesday, March 25, Bindi, 21, revealed she got married to her “best friend” in a “small” wedding ceremony. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” she wrote via Instagram next to a pic of her kissing Chandler, 23. “This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bindi had to make a few changes to her wedding. But thanks to technology, she was able to “share photos and videos” of her nuptials with her loved ones who couldn’t make it. “We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us,” she said. “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.

The Bindi, the Jungle Girl star added, “Today we celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.”

Steve would be so proud of his daughter!