Simon Cowell’s Son Eric, 5, Is All Smiles During Barbados Beach Outing With His Nanny

Fun in the sun! Simon Cowell‘s son, Eric, was all smiles as he hit the beach with his nanny while vacationing in Barbados. The adorable 5-year-old seemed to be having a blast as he was photographed splashing around the crystal-blue water on Thursday, December 19.

The little man’s dad was no where in sight as he was spotted jumping into the water and basking in the beautiful Barbados weather. During his fun-filled adventure, little Eric donned black and white bathing suit shorts and bright orange goggles.

Eric’s solo outing with his nanny comes just a day after his famous dad debuted his new, toned figure. The American Idol judge, 60, blew fans away when he hit the beach in Barbados and flaunted his chiseled midsection. The America’s Got Talent star — who shares Eric with longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman — was all smiles as he enjoyed the beachside outing with his mini-me son.

Simon’s vegan diet is likely behind his enviable weight loss considering the Brit revealed he dropped “about 20 pounds” after he strictly dedicated his life to cutting out the consumption of animal products. Although he didn’t struggle with saying goodbye to chicken, beef and other vegan restrictions, Simon did joke about having “a really hard” time resisting pizza.

During a September appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the iconic TV judge opened up about his new lifestyle choice and revealed the one thing he doesn’t have to give up in order to achieve a fit figure.

“I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, ‘You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient,’” he recalled to Ellen DeGeneres after she pointed out his inspiring weight loss. “So I went, ‘OK, out of the smoking, the drinking, and diet, what do I have to drop?’ And he said, ‘The diet.’ So I said, ‘I’m in!'”

The doting dad even once jokingly credited his son for helping him prioritize health and fitness in his life. “I’m on the Eric Cowell diet,” he once sweetly shared with Extra.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Eric’s beach outing!