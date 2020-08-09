Get well soon. America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is hospitalized after suffering a broken back injury following a bike accident on Saturday, August 8.

The U.K. native, 60, fell while test riding his electric bicycle at his home in Malibu, his rep confirmed. Simon will be undergoing surgery for his injuries.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” read a statement obtained by Us Weekly. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.” The rep added, “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.”

The British music producer has been spending time in California since the coronavirus pandemic in March, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six. He has been quarantining with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their 6-year-old son, Eric, and her 14-year-old son, Adam, from a previous relationship. Over the last several months, Simon has been spotted out on several occasions while riding bikes with his family.

The former American Idol judge has been prioritizing health and fitness over the last few years. In May, he revealed he lost “about 60 pounds” after switching to a plant-based diet in 2019, and he had been sticking to his healthy eating habits and exercise routine even while in lockdown.

“I’m doing a bit of cooking, I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet,” he told Extra at the time, adding that he felt it was easier to stay on track even while self-isolating. “The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza … That’s the number one thing I miss.

In September 2019, Simon revealed to Us Weekly his son Eric was his biggest inspiration for his lifestyle change. “When you’re 60, and you have a little boy, who, when he wakes up, is bouncing off the ceiling, it’s like, you’ve got to try and keep that energy yourself,” Simon said at the time. “So that was my biggest thing, but changing my diet and everything else. I’ve got to play football with him. I’ve got to take him go-karting. So that was a much-needed push.”