When you live a life like Simon Cowell‘s, one home is just not enough! Because he jet-sets across the world for his hectic Hollywood career, the legendary American Idol judge is the proud owner of many multi-million dollar mansions across Los Angeles and his native United Kingdom.

Simon has lived in a plethora of extraordinary properties throughout his life. He currently owns luxurious estates in Beverly Hills, Malibu and London. Before purchasing his new six-bedroom house in the Wimbledon area for over $17 million in February 2019, he resided in a west London property in the highs-scale area of Holland Park.

According to Hello, a spokesperson for the Britain’s Got Talent star said he relocated with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their only son, Eric, whom they welcomed in 2014. “Simon and Lauren chose to move because they really like the area,” the rep shared at the time.

As for his homes in the U.S., his Beverly Hills pad takes the crown for being the most impressive. The Pinnacle List reported Simon purchased his stunning residence for over $29 Million in 2004. The talent show icon designed the 9,335 square-foot property to be fit for a king, as it features six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Simon’s incredible L.A. home also boasts an attached garage that can fit up to eight cars, a recreation room with a gym, spa and wet steam room, as well as a professional tanning salon and massage room. The entertainment entrepreneur, who began dating Lauren in 2013, made sure his home came with plenty of fun as it also includes a pool, a movie theatre, solarium, outdoor wet bar and putting green.

According to Pinnacle List, Simon couldn’t be more thrilled to share the architectural masterpiece — which he calls his dream home” — with Lauren and their family. “This is the place that I feel most at home in L.A. I love it here,” he once gushed. “I feel at home … at peace.”

While nothing makes Simon happier than being at home in L.A. with Lauren and Eric, he also owns a gorgeous estate in Malibu for times when he feels like getting away. In 2017, he became the owner of a $24 million mansion that is located in a gated community along the ocean.

The America’s Got Talent judge’s second California home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and sits on 1.63 acres of land, According to The Sun. The one-floor property is fitted with floor to ceiling windows, eye-catching shrubbery, a tennis court and multiple pools. Wow!

