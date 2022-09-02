Sean Penn and Ex Robin Wright’s 2 Kids Are on the Path to Stardom! Photos of Dylan and Hopper

Oscar winner Sean Penn’s two kids are well on their way to becoming superstars! The Milk actor shares daughter Dylan Penn and son Hopper Penn with his second ex-wife, Robin Wright. The siblings have been photographed with their parents for red carpet events over the years.

Sean and Robin had an on-and-off relationship beginning in 1989. Prior to their romance, he was married to Madonna, and she walked down the aisle once before with Dane Witherspoon. Dylan was born in 1991. Hopper arrived two years later. The director and the Forrest Gump star wed in 1996 and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.

Both Sean and Robin moved on with other partners after their split. The political activist married his third wife, Leila George, in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. The House of Cards actress married her third husband, Clement Giraudet, in 2018.

Sean and Robin still remain incredibly close to their two children. However, when it comes to their own personal relationship, they keep their communication to a minimum.

“We don’t not get along,” the California native said during a March 2018 episode of the “WTF Podcast.” “We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out, she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children.”

Dylan and Hopper have taken inspiration from their parents to pursue show business careers of their own. Sean shared the screen with both of his kids in the 2021 film Flag Day. They all walked the red carpet together for the film’s premiere at the 74th Cannes Film Festival that year.

“Last night was a dream,” Dylan captioned a July 2021 Instagram photo with her father after the red carpet appearance. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible! I am forever grateful.”

While Dylan enjoyed portraying the character Jennifer Vogel in the drama film, she revealed that she would like to explore other avenues in the entertainment industry in addition to acting.

“My passion lies with anything behind the camera, whether it’s writing, producing or directing,” the blonde beauty told USA Today in August 2021. “But as of now, I definitely don’t want to shut the door on acting. I got really fortunate with this part and having the responsibility of telling Jennifer’s story with my own father was a really special thing. So, it’s going to be hard to top, but I think I will definitely continue.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sean and Robin's kids over the years.