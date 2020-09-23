It’s been quite a few years since Sean Connery and his only son, Jason Connery, hit the red carpet together, but no one could forget the sweet moments the father-son duo shared. In fact, the James Bond star’s best photos with his mini-me are a testament to their strong bond.

Sean became a father when he welcomed his only child on January 11, 1963. At the time, the Goldfinger actor was married to his first wife, Diane Cilento, whom he tied the knot with in 1962. However, the couple called it quits following 11 years of marriage in 1973.

The From Russia with Love actor moved on with his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune, less than two years later. Through the pair never welcomed any children together, they exchanged vows in 1975 and have been living a life of wedded bliss ever since.

Over the years, Sean, his spouse and Jason have enjoyed tons of outings at various film premieres. Micheline’s three kids, Oliver, Micha, and Stephane, whom she welcomed during previous marriages, have even tagged along on rare occasions.

Aside from turning the Hollywood red carpet into family date nights, Sean and Jason have plenty of memories from the days when he would take his son to Scotland for golf tournaments. The Robin of Sherwood actor gushed over their sweet moments while chatting with New Zealand’s Stuff in 2017.

“My father used to play in this pro-celebrity golf tournament every year and most of the time it was up in Scotland,” Jason remembered. “I have fantastic memories growing up of me and my [stepbrother] and my stepmother and father playing golf.”

Although Sean and Jason, who followed in his dad’s acting footsteps, shared a fun run in Hollywood together, the Indiana Jones 3 alum is focusing on enjoying his downtime nowadays. That involves spending time with his longtime wife, family and friends.

“I’ve had a great career and I suppose I am in retirement,” he told Closer Weekly following his 90th birthday in August. Sean jokingly added he’ll know when he’s “been put out to grass” because “everyone will be looking at the obituaries” and paparazzi will “stop” lurking outside his home.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sean and Jason’s best pics over the years!