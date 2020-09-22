Sean Connery’s Adult Son Jason Is Just Like His Dad! Meet the Iconic Actor’s Only Child

Considering Sean Connery is one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, it’s no surprise his son, Jason Connery, followed in his dad’s famous footsteps. The James Bond star’s beloved child is all grown up and paving a successful road in showbiz just like his father.

Sean welcomed Jason in 1963. At the time, the Dr. No actor was married to his first wife, Diane Cilento, whom he tied the knot with the previous year in 1962. Sadly, the couple split by the time Jason was around 10 years old in 1973.

According to reports, Jason first started showing interest in acting when he was just a teenager. After studying at a drama school in the U.K. where he grew up, he went on to act in 1976’s Robin and Marian and 1983’s The Lords of Discipline. These roles led to his casting in the hit drama series Robin of Sherwood from 1984 to 1986.

Throughout the next few years, Jason proved he was talented in his own right as he landed parts in 1988’s Bye Bye Baby, 1996’s Midnight in St Petersburg, 2000’s Shanghai Noon, 2005’s Hoboken Hollow and many more. Most recently, he appeared in The Untold Story and Tommy’s Honour in 2016.

It isn’t often for Sean — who married his second and current spouse, Micheline Roquebrune, in 1975 — and Jason to open up about their father-son bond, but the Academy Award winner’s mini-me briefly commented on their relationship while chatting with the Telegraph in 2008.

“I honor, respect and love my father and for good reason,” Jason gushed to the outlet. At the time, the Bullet To Beijing actor shut down rumors that he wouldn’t be receiving any of his father’s money in his will after he dies.

“I am truly sick of reading about my father and our relationship and of his being portrayed as some sort of monster or tyrant who rules my life by ‘cutting me off from his wealth,'” he told the British newspaper. “This all could not be farther from the truth.”

After insisting the two “never had a conversation” about the future of the actor’s fortune — which is now an estimated $350 million as of 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth — Jason defended his father. “[He has] earned this money through nothing but his own tireless hard work,” he proclaimed. “And what he does with it and who he gives it to is completely up to him.”

