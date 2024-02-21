Nothing is keeping Savannah Guthrie down! Her Today costars showed their support for her latest project after she was slammed online by viewers.

On Tuesday, February 20, Savannah, 52, released her new book, Mostly What God Does, following her journey with her Christian faith throughout her life. The day after her book release, the broadcaster shared a photo of the gorgeous bouquet that Today costar Hoda Kotb sent to her.

“The most beautiful bright yellow surprise waiting for me at home,” Savannah captioned the Instagram post. “Thank you, @hodakotb, today and every day.”

The bouquet was yellow, just like the color of the cover of Mostly What God Does. Hoda, 59, was a huge part of Savannah’s writing journey, frequently offering her words of encouragement as she was putting the book together. She even earned an acknowledgement in the back of Mostly What God Does.

“If you ever find yourself attempting something hard and scary, I hope you have someone as irrepressibly enthusiastic as Hoda Kotb — and her two giant pom poms — cheering you to the finish line,” Savannah wrote.

In her Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 21, Savannah shared that Today colleague Jenna Bush Hager also sent her a bouquet of flowers. “Best of humans, best of friends. Thank you, @jennabushhager,” the journalist wrote alongside the picture of pink and purple roses.

Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

The support from her costars came after Savannah faced some backlash following a Today interview with Kelly Rowland on February 15. “What do you think about your friend Beyoncé,” Savannah asked Kelly, 43, who was there to promote her new film, Mea Culpa. “She’s like your sister, you guys literally grew up together — she’s stepping into country.”

“I’m so proud of her,” Kelly said. Savannah continued to ask about the topic, saying, “I know, but were you surprised and what do you think about it?”

“I’m so proud of her,” Kelly responded. “So happy for her.”

A clip from the interview was posted on Today’s YouTube page, prompting a plethora of comments supporting Kelly.

“Here they go again asking her about Beyoncé … it’s exhausting,” one person wrote under the video.

“You could tell that Kelly was a lil annoyed of the Beyoncé question, but she played it cool,” another person penned.

There were a couple of people who also came to Savannah’s defense after the clip went viral.

“I came to see what all of the fuss was about regarding Kelly being asked about Beyoncé. Seriously Folks!!! I don’t see any issue with Savannah asking Kelly about Beyoncé who were singing partners for years in Destiny’s Child,” a third comment read. “Savannah was respectful, and in no way out of line for asking the questions.”