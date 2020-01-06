The internet was set ablaze when Sandra Bullock showed up to the 2020 Golden Globes to present Sam Mendes‘ 1917 with Best Motion Picture – Drama. While her surprise appearance was a treat for fans, it seems the Bird Box actress’ true delight came when she took a car home to boyfriend Bryan Randall and their kids.

“Sandra had a rare night out and Bryan was more than happy to stay home with the kids and let her have some fun,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly about her man and her adopted children — Louis, 10, and Laila, 8. “She presented the last award and she looked amazing. She actually didn’t mind getting pampered and dolled up for the Golden Globes, which is rare for her. She loved her dress too, which always helps.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In addition to the show, the Blind Side actress “decided to mingle” at the Netflix after-party, where she “popped around” and “chatted with Netflix executives, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, separately of course, Glenn Close and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

While the source noted that Sandra has “got some projects up her sleeve,” there’s “nothing she’s talking about just yet” besides the Amazon series she is developing that is inspired by her college years announced back in June 2019. Overall, she was able to enjoy the night thanks to there being “no pressure” of being nominated. “She could just relax, pop in, say hello, present the award and pop out to the parties,” they also added.

MEGA

“The best part of the night for her is always the ride home,” the insider concluded. “Sandra loves Hollywood and celebrating her contemporaries, but heading home to Bryan and her two gorgeous children safely snuggled up in bed is what makes her the happiest.”

In a previous interview, a separate source told Closer how well Sandra and Bryan get along when the cameras aren’t around and how she leans on him as her partner in life — despite them not being married.

“Sandra and Bryan consider themselves a solid, committed, family unit,” the insider revealed to Closer. “They don’t talk about their relationship status that much, but it’s pretty clear what they have is a very special bond. Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there’s no doubt that he’s Louis and Laila’s dad.”

