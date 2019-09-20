Now that summer has wrapped up and kids are back in school, parents are finding themselves picking up their little ones after a day of learning — and Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall are absolutely loving this part of their day.

“The kids had a wonderful summer break, they went to camp, hikes, sleepovers, and now they’re back in school,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. The Bird Box star is a mom to two adopted children — son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7. While her man has one daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.

“Bryan and Sandra love picking them up at school, either separately or together,” the insider continued. “They know how time flies and soon enough Louis and Laila won’t want to be picked up by mom and dad, so they’re cherishing every moment.” The happy couple — who have been together since 2015 — try their best to keep their private life out of the spotlight. However, it certainly seems like they are doing all they can to successfully make their blended families work.

“In their eyes, and their kids minds, they’re parents and they’re as settled down as any couple they know,” another source told Closer. “Their blended families work, it’s pretty effortless, and they owe it all to Sandra opening her heart, and Bryan just being a cool, laid back partner and dad.”

“Bryan has admitted to friends that he made mistakes raising his daughter Skylar, he owns that, but that’s why he’s so hands-on with Louis and Laila,” the insider added. As for the pair, even though they haven’t tied the knot after dating for some time, that does not mean that they isn’t a possibility in the future.

“Sandra and Bryan keep everyone guessing about their status as a couple — are they planning a wedding or have they already secretly wed?” Closer was told during an exclusive interview. “Well, don’t hold your breath. They’re not saying.”

We’re just happy that this duo is in it for the long haul!

