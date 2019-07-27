Now that’s one way to bond! Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall may not be seen out and about often, but that’s because they’re instead spending time getting fit together.

“They work out together twice a day, and say they find it gives them way more of a connection than any romantic candlelit dinner,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “They’re in peak physical shape, because they’re forever trying to outdo each other in the weights room. Sandra jokes that there’s nothing more sexy than seeing her man sweat — in fact, she says the exercise endorphins are the secret to her perfectly happy relationship.”

The couple — who met in 2015 — do look quite happy, as the few times they are spotted in public, they both look all about each other. The pair also share the fact that they are both parents — the Bird Box actress, 55, has two adopted kids, son Louis, 9, and daughter, Laila, 7. While Bryan has a grown daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship. The photographer is already quite the father figure to his love’s children.

“The kids are growing up so fast and Bryan couldn’t be more involved in their upbringing,” another insider once exclusively told Closer Weekly. “The kids adore Bryan and of course Sandra still pinches herself that she’s been so lucky finding Bryan.”

The source revealed that the Oscar winner’s children love spending time with their mom and her man. “They prefer private time, like hiking with the kids, exploring nature. But their outings to public places and restaurants, like their recent visit to Soho House in West Hollywood, are just as special,” the insider added. “They get a real kick out of them interacting with people. Sandra loves being a mom and she sees how time flies by, she doesn’t want to miss a moment of this special time.” Cute!

It certainly seems like Sandra and Bryan are quite crazy about each other — even when they’re getting their fitness in!

