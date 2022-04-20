Salma Hayek and Husband Francois-Henri Pinault Are a Picture-Perfect Pair! See the Couple’s Cutest Photos Together

It has been quite a whirlwind romance for Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault. The couple announced their engagement in 2007 when the Desperado actress was pregnant with their daughter, Valentina. After getting married in 2009, nothing has stood in the way of their love.

The Ugly Betty alum and the French businessman first met in 2006 at a party at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice, Italy, a grand palace owned by his family, per People. Once their daughter was born, they got to wedding planning. After a civil ceremony at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2007, the duo also had a larger wedding in Venice that year.

Valentina served as the flower girl at the wedding which was attended by some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Penélope Cruz, Woody Harrelson and Charlize Theron. Salma had a few high-profile relationships in the past but knew that her instant connection with François was one of a kind.

“I found a man better than any man I could ever in my life imagine existed. He found me, actually. I wasn’t even looking,” the Grown Ups actress told Latina Magazine in 2011 about meeting her hubby.

Over the years, Salma has continued to gush about her marriage to the Kering CEO, on top of posting adorable photos with him on social media. In a May 2017 interview with Red Magazine, the Frida star revealed the secret to their lasting union.

“Sex is not the key to a happy marriage, but it’s a side effect. Although not every day!” she said. “If it’s every day, it loses its charm. It’s so important to maintain your chemistry. You have to continue to laugh, explore, have fun with each other and have romance.”



Salma went on to share that she and her husband have surprise date nights and also love enjoying meals together at home.



“A good marriage, full of love, is my biggest accomplishment,” she continued. “Home is where my husband is. He is home. Everything outside of the family nucleus is an adventure that you’re living together.”



