There is nothing Salma Hayek loves more than spending time with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. The Eternals star and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, welcomed their daughter in 2007. Over the years, Salma has spoken out about how she balances her busy Hollywood career with motherhood.

“I like being a mother,” the Mexican-born actress told The Guardian in March 2013. “For some people, it’s so much work that it can be a burden. But it’s not for me, maybe because I had my daughter, Valentina, later on in life, at 41. I have never been apart from Valentina for more than a week — even when my husband, François-Henri Pinault, and I went on our honeymoon, we were only without her for one week.”

Salma and François tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2009, two years after their daughter was born. He was already a dad to three children from previous relationships. During Valentina’s childhood, the pair decided to keep her out of the spotlight. They later began bringing her to more red carpet events, sharing pictures of the youngster on social media and revealing more about her personality.

“Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise,” Salma shared with HOLA! in May 2017. “But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera. In my family, everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!”

Salma also said that growing up, her mother, Diana Jiménez Medina, would always give her a lot of useful advice when it came time to start thinking about her future career path. However, the Frida actress explained that she is not passing that same advice down to Valentina because she is “growing up in different circumstances.”

“I don’t say the sort of things to Valentina that my mom said to me because her life is different,” she shared. “What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don’t pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite.”

Still, Salma’s mom has always been her biggest fan and was beyond happy to see her daughter become a mom.

“I always knew that Salmita would be something big in her life because of her personality, her way of always working for what she wants, but she surprises me — because Salma is unstoppable,” Diana said.

Keep scrolling to see Salma’s best parenting quotes.