Salma Hayek wouldn’t trade her role as a mom to her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, for anything in the world. Alongside her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, the Some Kind Of Beautiful actress is raising her only child into a strong and resilient woman.

“We support each other in everything we do,” Salma gushed of her spouse to Closer in an exclusive interview in February 2017, jokingly noting the two “don’t have a strong social life” because they are so focused on being at home as a family. “We really like to spend time together.”

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star and the French businessman have been a couple since early 2006, having met at a gala at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice. However, that’s the extent of what Salma has said about their initial encounter, explaining to Town & Country, “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

More than a year after crossing paths, Salma and François announced their engagement at the same time they revealed they were expecting their first child together in March 2007. The lovebirds welcomed their beloved daughter six months later in September. They made their love official by Valentine’s Day in 2009 when they said “I do” in a city hall ceremony in Paris, and they later threw a second celebration in Venice, Italy, that April.

Looking back on the last decade of motherhood, Salma couldn’t imagine what life would be like without Valentina. But no matter how much the Emmy-winning actress relishes her role as a mom, Salma knows she can’t always avoid the everyday challenges of parenting.

“Sometimes, the hardest thing to balance is motherhood with marriage, because [children] take over.” the Frida star shared with Closer. “Oh my God, they take over everything!”

Because Salma struggles to fit in all her responsibilities every now and then, she couldn’t have imagined becoming a mom any earlier in life. “I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” the Desperado actress told Town & Country, pointing out how she was 41 when she gave birth. “But I do get tired. I’m not going to lie.”

