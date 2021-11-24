Rod Stewart has had a tremendous music career and a life full of love and support from his family. His marriage to his third wife, Penny Lancaster, has been nothing short of a whirlwind. The couple first met in 1999 when Penny was dared by a friend to ask for Rod’s autograph at a Christmas party. More than two decades later, they are happily married with two children of their own.

Penny grew up in England and began taking dance classes when she was 6 years old. She became a fitness trainer in her teens before she was spotted by a modeling scout. After years of posing for popular beauty, swimwear and lingerie brands, Penny decided that she wanted to pursue a career as a photographer. Rod invited her to photograph him at a concert after they bumped into each other for the first time in 1999.

“When we first met, I got her phone number — I had just broken up,” Rod shared in a 2015 interview with Loose Women. “I gave it to the bass player … and he kept it for six months!”

Eventually, Rod reached out to Penny and invited her to dinner. He was married twice before, first to Alana Stewart in 1975 and then to Rachel Hunter in 1990. Rod had welcomed six children with four different women before meeting Penny. Even though the “Maggie May” singer got his heart broken in the past, he was head over heels for Penny. He proposed to her in Paris in 2005.

“I opened the box and he had bought me the most amazing princess-cut diamond engagement,” Penny told Evening Standard at the time of the proposal. “It was classic and striking. I was stunned, threw my arms around him and burst into tears.”

Penny and Rod welcomed their first child together, son Alastair, in 2005. In 2007, the couple wed in a romantic ceremony in Italy. Their second son, Aiden, arrived in 2011 when Rod was 66 years old. Even as the wife of one of the most famous musicians in the world, Penny continued to pursue photography. She became Rod’s photographer for each of his album covers. The blonde beauty also previously worked at Hello! and Sunday Times.

Penny turned to a career in reality television, competing on season 5 of Strictly Come Dancing. The model was eliminated in the sixth week of the competition. She also released a fitness DVD called Ultimate Body Workout alongside her brother, Oliver Lancaster. She appeared on Famous and Fighting Crime where she was one of five celebrities who joined the Cambridge Constabulary as volunteers. The mother of two was inspired to become a full-time member of the Special Constable with the City of London Police Force in 2021.

‘I know it’s crazy because I’m the wife of Rod Stewart, and for me being a police officer, I feel like you make a difference every day,” Penny said in a 2021 interview on Lorraine. “We are upholding the law, our biggest priority is protecting life and property and maintaining the peace.”