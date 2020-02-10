Ahead of the 2020 Oscars on February 9, Rita Wilson paid tribute to her most enjoyable memories with her husband, Tom Hanks. The longtime actress, who has been married to the beloved cator since 1988, reminisced on their last 30-plus years attending the biggest event in Hollywood together.

“@theacademy #oscars through the years,” Rita, 63, captioned a collage of photos on Sunday night. The Sleepless in Seattle actress, who can be seen sitting around a table with Tom, also 63, Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw and others following a 1994 win for Schindler’s List, shared a hilarious memory to accompany the pic.

Bei/Shutterstock

“1: Elton John‘s party after @tomhanks won his first Oscar for Philadelphia, as did [Bruce Springsteen],” she wrote. “I’m wearing @realmrvalentino … earlier that night, I stepped on my dress and tore the entire front of the chiffon. The seamstresses backstage sewed me back together. Thank you!”

“2. Backstage after Tom won his Oscar for Forrest Gump,” she captioned the second pic of her and Tom kissing on the red carpet after he took home an award in 1995. “Only two actors in history have won back to back Oscars. Spencer Tracy and Tom.”

In the third snapshot, the country music songstress and her handsome hubby — who shares kids Chet Hanks, 29, and Truman Hanks, 24 — looked happier than ever as they posed for photos on the iconic red carpet. “3. This dress by #VickyTiel, an American designer who lived in Paris and swore that any woman wearing one of her dresses would get a marriage proposal,” she explained. “She was favored by Elizabeth Taylor. Hey, [it] worked for her. She was married 8 times?”

In the series of other photos Rita uploaded, she gushed over wearing such “beautifully made” and “comfortable” gowns from some of Hollywood’s biggest designers like Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace and more. “Can’t wait to show you my gown for tonight!!!” she adorably concluded.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shortly after Rita teased her ensemble for this year’s award show, she and Tom hit the red carpet. The “Throw Me a Party” singer looked gorgeous in a sparkly, rose gold-colored gown, while the Captain Philips actor donned a black tuxedo. The longtime lovebirds were also joined by son Truman and Tom’s daughter, Elizabeth Hanks, 37. The doting dad shares his two eldest children, including son Colin Hanks, 41, with his first wife, Samantha Lewes.

We bet the Jingle All the Way actress couldn’t be more proud of Tom despite coming up short for the award for Best Supporting Actor. Although the beloved nominee was in the running thanks to his moving role as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Brad Pitt took home the award for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

Win or lose, Rita will also stick by Tom’s side!