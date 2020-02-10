The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have arrived on the 2020 Oscars red carpet and we’re at a loss for words.

Tom, 63, looked very dashing in black suit and tie and Rita, also 63, looked amazing in her outfit too. She wore a shimmering long beige dress that gave us all chills. Even though the duo have gone to the Oscars many times, we never get tired of seeing them together on the red carpet.

Shutterstock

Tonight, the Cast Away actor is up for one award. He’s been nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actor for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in which he plays Fred Rogers. If the actor wins, he will most likely give his beautiful wife a shout-out in his acceptance speech. After all, that’s what he did at the 2020 Golden Globes.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” he said while holding back tears. “A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is and a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom added, “I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

Tom is a proud dad to four kids — Colin Hanks, 42, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 37, Chet Hanks, 29, and Truman Theodore Hanks, 24. (The fifth child he referenced in the above speech is Colin’s wife, Samantha Bryant.) Although he’s achieved so much success in his career, he admits there are times when he thinks he’s a “fraud.”

“I don’t think there’s a person on the planet Earth, no matter where they are — unless they are a sociopath — who doesn’t have a moment somehow where they think, Am I a fraud?” the Big actor previously told Today‘s Savannah Guthrie. Am I actually what this is? Am I actually being true to myself enough to know that at any given moment I truly am present?”