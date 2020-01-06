Overcome with emotions. Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, held back tears during his heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5. The actor took the stage to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his lifetime achievement in film, and he made sure to acknowledge his loved ones for showing him support along the way. Tom said that he felt truly “blessed” to have his family in attendance, calling his wife a “fantastic” woman who taught him so many valuable lessons over the years. “I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” he said about his incredible brood. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.” Watch his entire speech at the star-studded event, above!