It’s hard not to love Tom Hanks. At the 2020 SAG Awards, he showed just how amazing he really is when a reporter on the red carpet asked him what he thinks about wife Rita Wilson‘s music career.

“Me being able to go to a club and watch her sing or go to a big venue and watch her sing is a delicious meal for me. I just get to sit back and take in beauty,” he said. “Her dedication is a big inspiration, I gotta say.” How sweet!

Tom and Rita, both 63, make a lovely pair and, when the Sleepless in Seattle actress decided to switch gears and become a singer, her husband supported her 100 percent. In fact, she previously told Closer Weekly, Tom said, “Go, go, go!” when she ran the idea by him.

Shutterstock

“You just get to a certain point in your life, which is like, I don’t care. I don’t care. I’m doing what I love to do,” Rita added. “And if other people like it, great, but I’m not trying to make them like it or not like it. And that makes it so enjoyable and so fun. And then I loved writing and making music, so I’m now on my fourth album.”

However, Rita hasn’t given up acting completely. If anything, singing has helped her take on different roles in her career. “No, I’m not losing interest in acting. In a way, [singing has] reinvigorated it because now I feel like I only want to do things that are really interesting and engaging when it comes to acting,” the Girls alum also told Closer.

“I have played a lot of warm, kind, nurturing, understanding, mothers, sisters, best friends, wives,” she continued, remembering her past role and looking ahead. “I kind of feel like I’ve closed that chapter so now I’m looking for something much more challenging and much more unique or something I haven’t done before.”

Shutterstock

Whatever Rita decides to do next, we’re sure Tom will support her — no matter what!